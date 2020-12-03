Jindal Steel & Power Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 262.7, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% jump in NIFTY and a 19.55% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 262.7, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 13153.2. The Sensex is at 44709.96, up 0.21%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has gained around 26.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 30.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3050.2, up 2.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 263.3, up 1.02% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 70.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% jump in NIFTY and a 19.55% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)