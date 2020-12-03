Marico Ltd soars 1.54%

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 384.5, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.23% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.98% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 384.5, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 13153.2. The Sensex is at 44709.96, up 0.21%. Marico Ltd has risen around 3.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31820.25, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 385.3, up 1.51% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 9.23% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.98% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 44.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)