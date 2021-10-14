Jindal Steel & Power Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 444.65, up 2.79% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 143.11% in last one year as compared to a 56.58% jump in NIFTY and a 167.65% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 444.65, up 2.79% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 18288.8. The Sensex is at 61107.98, up 0.61%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has gained around 10.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5914.65, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 447.85, up 3.04% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 143.11% in last one year as compared to a 56.58% jump in NIFTY and a 167.65% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 4.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

