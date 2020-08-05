JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JK Lakshmi Cement standalone net profit rises 132.95% in the March 2020 quarter
JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 142.54% in the March 2020 quarter
JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 profit jumps two-folds to Rs 98.63 cr
JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 97.23% in the June 2020 quarter
JK Cement advances on resuming partial operations in Karnataka
-
Sales decline 19.78% to Rs 911.54 croreNet profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 1.79% to Rs 48.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.78% to Rs 911.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1136.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales911.541136.32 -20 OPM %18.9418.38 -PBDT128.13158.03 -19 PBT71.99104.91 -31 NP48.9249.81 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU