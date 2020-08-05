JUST IN
JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.78% to Rs 911.54 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 1.79% to Rs 48.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.78% to Rs 911.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1136.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales911.541136.32 -20 OPM %18.9418.38 -PBDT128.13158.03 -19 PBT71.99104.91 -31 NP48.9249.81 -2

