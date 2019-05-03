Visaka Industries standalone net profit declines 7.57% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.47% to Rs 299.75 croreNet profit of Visaka Industries declined 7.57% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 299.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 259.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.28% to Rs 67.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 1136.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1012.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales299.75259.60 15 1136.411012.32 12 OPM %11.4313.75 -12.6414.84 - PBDT30.7231.26 -2 135.70136.49 -1 PBT21.3722.77 -6 100.35101.65 -1 NP14.0415.19 -8 67.4166.56 1
