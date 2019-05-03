JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Century Textiles & Industries standalone net profit rises 109.42% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Visaka Industries standalone net profit declines 7.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.47% to Rs 299.75 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries declined 7.57% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 299.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 259.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.28% to Rs 67.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 1136.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1012.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales299.75259.60 15 1136.411012.32 12 OPM %11.4313.75 -12.6414.84 - PBDT30.7231.26 -2 135.70136.49 -1 PBT21.3722.77 -6 100.35101.65 -1 NP14.0415.19 -8 67.4166.56 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU