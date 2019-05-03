Visaka Industries standalone net profit declines 7.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.47% to Rs 299.75 crore

Net profit of declined 7.57% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 299.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 259.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.28% to Rs 67.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 1136.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1012.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

299.75259.601136.411012.3211.4313.7512.6414.8430.7231.26135.70136.4921.3722.77100.35101.6514.0415.1967.4166.56

