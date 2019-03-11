Kalpataru Power rises after receiving new orders

rose 2.39% to Rs 409 at 14:39 IST on BSE after the company said it received new orders worth Rs 1,288 crore.

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 11 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 393.09 points, or 1.07% to 37,064.52.

On the BSE, 3,489 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5,121 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 412.70 and a low of Rs 401 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 507 on 7 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 268.50 on 29 October 2018.

(KPTL) said it has secured new orders/notification of award of Rs 1,288 crore. The company's transmission & distribution business has secured projects worth Rs 771 crore, primarily in international markets. The firm has won two projects in and gas business totalling Rs 517 crore.

Net profit of rose 22.30% to Rs 92.01 crore on 21.68% rise in net sales to Rs 1724.66 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) is one of the largest and fastest growing specialized companies in engaged in power transmission & distribution, & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business with a strong international presence in power transmission & distribution.

