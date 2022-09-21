JMC Projects gains after board approves fund raising upto Rs 200 cr

-
ALSO READ
Kalpataru Power and JMC Projects win orders worth Rs 4,474 cr
Board of JMC Projects (India) approves fund raising up to Rs 200 cr via NCD issue
JMC Projects gains after Q4 FY22 PAT rises 41% YoY to Rs 58 cr
JMC Projects spurts after order win
Kalpataru Power and its subsidiaries receive orders worth Rs 1842 cr
-
JMC Projects (India) rose 1.06% to Rs 99.75 after its board approved fund raising upto Rs 200 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs), on a private placement basis.
In an exchange filing, JMC Projects (India), said, The board has approved raising of funds upto Rs 200 crore by way of issue of listed, rated, secured/unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures of the company on private placement basis, in one or more tranches/series within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable laws.
The board further authorized the management committee of the board of directors of the company to take necessary steps in this regard, including finalization of the terms of issuance of NCDs, the company stated.
JMC Projects (India) (JMC), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is one of the leading civil construction and infrastructure EPC company. JMC has emerged market leader in construction of Buildings & Factories (B&F), Water, Urban Infrastructure and Heavy Civil.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 31.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 44.01% to Rs 1671.64 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU