JMD Ventures standalone net profit rises 1275.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16750.00% to Rs 3.37 crore

Net profit of JMD Ventures rose 1275.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16750.00% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.370.02 16750 OPM %40.95-150.00 -PBDT1.390.12 1058 PBT1.380.11 1155 NP1.100.08 1275

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:52 IST

