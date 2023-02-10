JMD Ventures standalone net profit rises 1275.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JMD Ventures standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 1275.00% in the September 2022 quarter
BimaKavach raises Seed Funding of USD 2M led by WaterBridge Ventures
Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 32.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Eyantra Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 16750.00% to Rs 3.37 croreNet profit of JMD Ventures rose 1275.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16750.00% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.370.02 16750 OPM %40.95-150.00 -PBDT1.390.12 1058 PBT1.380.11 1155 NP1.100.08 1275
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU