Jocil standalone net profit declines 3.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.52% to Rs 241.96 crore

Net profit of Jocil declined 3.29% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.52% to Rs 241.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales241.96197.48 23 OPM %1.622.42 -PBDT4.664.94 -6 PBT3.143.25 -3 NP2.352.43 -3

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 13:37 IST

