Jocil standalone net profit declines 3.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Jocil declined 3.29% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.52% to Rs 241.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.241.96197.481.622.424.664.943.143.252.352.43

