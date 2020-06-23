JUST IN
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India standalone net profit declines 83.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.94% to Rs 432.91 crore

Net profit of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India declined 83.07% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.94% to Rs 432.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 665.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.80% to Rs 83.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.96% to Rs 2197.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2241.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales432.91665.45 -35 2197.372241.30 -2 OPM %6.2811.61 -7.847.31 - PBDT27.0176.07 -64 175.35176.53 -1 PBT10.2965.05 -84 119.06132.37 -10 NP7.1642.30 -83 83.5385.94 -3

