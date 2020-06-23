Cochin Minerals & Rutile reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 71.15 crore

Net loss of Cochin Minerals & Rutile reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 71.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.51% to Rs 5.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 263.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 223.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

