Cochin Minerals & Rutile reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 71.15 crore

Net loss of Cochin Minerals & Rutile reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 71.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.51% to Rs 5.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 263.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 223.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.1568.34 4 263.26223.41 18 OPM %4.392.14 -7.886.43 - PBDT3.152.54 24 20.3611.71 74 PBT2.932.91 1 19.7911.19 77 NP-2.170.05 PL 5.995.47 10

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 15:32 IST

