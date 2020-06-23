Cochin Minerals & Rutile reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 5.58% in the December 2019 quarter
Waterbase reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
NRB Industrial Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Snowman Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Alstone Textiles (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 71.15 croreNet loss of Cochin Minerals & Rutile reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 71.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.51% to Rs 5.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 263.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 223.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.1568.34 4 263.26223.41 18 OPM %4.392.14 -7.886.43 - PBDT3.152.54 24 20.3611.71 74 PBT2.932.91 1 19.7911.19 77 NP-2.170.05 PL 5.995.47 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU