Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net profit of Rs 58.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 107.97 crore

Net profit of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 58.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 107.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 127.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 457.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 397.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

