Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 82.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.77% to Rs 10.05 crore

Net profit of Jindal Hotels declined 82.26% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.77% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 37.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

