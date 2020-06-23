Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 82.26% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.77% to Rs 10.05 croreNet profit of Jindal Hotels declined 82.26% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.77% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 37.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.0510.78 -7 37.7338.03 -1 OPM %21.3930.80 -28.4931.00 - PBDT1.062.24 -53 6.227.19 -13 PBT-0.240.88 PL 1.061.65 -36 NP0.110.62 -82 0.681.50 -55
