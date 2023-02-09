JUST IN
RITES reports PAT of Rs 147 cr in Q3 FY23
JSL Industries standalone net profit rises 19.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 13.56 crore

Net profit of JSL Industries rose 19.82% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.5616.59 -18 OPM %10.6210.19 -PBDT1.821.77 3 PBT1.551.52 2 NP1.331.11 20

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:24 IST

