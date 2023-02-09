JSL Industries standalone net profit rises 19.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 13.56 crore

Net profit of JSL Industries rose 19.82% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.5616.5910.6210.191.821.771.551.521.331.11

