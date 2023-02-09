Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.96% to Rs 16.51 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies declined 33.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.96% to Rs 16.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.5116.846.367.190.810.870.680.750.500.75

