Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.96% to Rs 16.51 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies declined 33.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.96% to Rs 16.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.5116.84 -2 OPM %6.367.19 -PBDT0.810.87 -7 PBT0.680.75 -9 NP0.500.75 -33

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:24 IST

