JSW Steel crude steel production rises 3% YoY in November

JSW Steel said its crude steel production rose 3% to 13.32 lakh tonnes in November 2020 from 12.90 lakh tonnes in November 2019.

The average capacity utilisation was 89% during November 2020. The shortage of iron ore remained a constraint in November 2020 to achieve higher capacity utilisation.

The production of flat rolled products rose 6% to 9.61 lakh tonnes and the production of long rolled products fell 1% to 2.95 lakh tonnes in November 2020 over November 2019.

Shares of JSW Steel settled 0.69% lower at Rs 362.45 yesterday. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 December 2020.

JSW Steel, a flagship company of the JSW Group, is an integrated steel manufacturer in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

