JSW Steel Ltd Falls 1.35%

JSW Steel Ltd has added 3.35% over last one month compared to 5.04% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.91% rise in the SENSEX
JSW Steel Ltd lost 1.35% today to trade at Rs 580.5. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.46% to quote at 16087.92. The index is down 5.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd decreased 1.28% and Vedanta Ltd lost 1.14% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 15.85 % over last one year compared to the 1.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
JSW Steel Ltd has added 3.35% over last one month compared to 5.04% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.91% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18415 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 789.95 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 520.1 on 26 May 2022.
