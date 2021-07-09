Brightcom Group Ltd Spurts 4.98%

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 135.49% over last one month compared to 6.38% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX

Brightcom Group Ltd gained 4.98% today to trade at Rs 31.65. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.37% to quote at 29837.4. The index is up 6.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd increased 2.27% and NELCO Ltd added 2.03% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 89.69 % over last one year compared to the 42.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 135.49% over last one month compared to 6.38% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 31.65 on 09 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4.71 on 26 Nov 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)