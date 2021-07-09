Bandhan Bank Ltd Slips 1.56%

Bandhan Bank Ltd has lost 2.61% over last one month compared to 0.16% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.67% rise in the SENSEX

Bandhan Bank Ltd fell 1.56% today to trade at Rs 309.2. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.91% to quote at 39546.27. The index is up 0.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 1.35% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 1.27% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 52.56 % over last one year compared to the 42.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bandhan Bank Ltd has lost 2.61% over last one month compared to 0.16% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.67% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.94 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 430.25 on 11 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 251.4 on 25 Sep 2020.

