JSW Steel USA adopts Smart EPD Platform to determine environment impact of its products

-
ALSO READ
Tata Metaliks inaugurates DI pipe plant expansion project in Kharagpur
Tata Metaliks Q2 PAT falls nearly 74% YoY to Rs 14 crore
Hariom Pipe hits record high on acquiring operating asset of R P Metal Sections
Surya Roshni bags an order worth Rs 147 cr
Hariom Pipe gains after HDFC Bank OKs credit facilities
-
JSW Steel USA has become the first steel company in the United States to adopt Smart EPD to publish Environmental Product Declarations, or EPDs.
EPDs are internationally accepted, third-party verified documents that provide clear and transparent information about a product's environmental impact across its value or supply chain.
JSW Steel USA has collaborated with TrueNorth Collective, a consultancy founded with the vision of accelerating sustainability as serious business. TrueNorth developed a custom EPD generator based on JSW USA operations that calculates the environmental impacts across its product portfolio of slab, plate, hot rolled and coil, and pipe steel products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU