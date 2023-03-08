K E C International announces liquidation of KEC Global FZ LLC

K E C International announced that KEC Global FZ LLC domiciled in the United Arab Emirates has been liquidated and de-registered with effect from 08 March 2023 from records of the local regulatory authority.

The liquidation process of KEC Global Mauritius is still on and shall be intimated once completed.

