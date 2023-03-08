Shiseido enters into distribution partnership with Shoppers Stop

To launch its global make-up brand - NARS in second half of 2023 in India

Shiseido Asia Pacific today signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Global SS Beauty Brands, a subsidiary of Shoppers Stop, to expand its brand footprint in India.

Through the partnership, Shiseido Group will officially launch its global make-up brand, NARS Cosmetics (NARS, headquartered in New York), in second half of 2023 in key cities in India.

Shiseido Company (Shiseido), is headquartered in Japan and is amongst the top 5 global beauty manufacturers comprising of iconic skincare, make-up and fragrance brands including SHISEIDO, NARS, Drunk Elephant, Clde Peau Beaut Narciso Rodriguez, Issey Miyake and Serge Lutens, amongst others.

