Shiseido enters into distribution partnership with Shoppers Stop

To launch its global make-up brand - NARS in second half of 2023 in IndiaShiseido Asia Pacific today signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Global SS Beauty Brands, a subsidiary of Shoppers Stop, to expand its brand footprint in India.
Through the partnership, Shiseido Group will officially launch its global make-up brand, NARS Cosmetics (NARS, headquartered in New York), in second half of 2023 in key cities in India.
Shiseido Company (Shiseido), is headquartered in Japan and is amongst the top 5 global beauty manufacturers comprising of iconic skincare, make-up and fragrance brands including SHISEIDO, NARS, Drunk Elephant, Clde Peau Beaut Narciso Rodriguez, Issey Miyake and Serge Lutens, amongst others.
