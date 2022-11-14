JTEKT India consolidated net profit rises 192.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.26% to Rs 570.99 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India rose 192.01% to Rs 27.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.26% to Rs 570.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 385.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.570.99385.1310.177.8258.9532.6341.1914.3127.779.51

