JTEKT India consolidated net profit rises 192.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.26% to Rs 570.99 croreNet profit of JTEKT India rose 192.01% to Rs 27.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.26% to Rs 570.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 385.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales570.99385.13 48 OPM %10.177.82 -PBDT58.9532.63 81 PBT41.1914.31 188 NP27.779.51 192
