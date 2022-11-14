JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthy Investments standalone net profit declines 94.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

JTEKT India consolidated net profit rises 192.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 48.26% to Rs 570.99 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India rose 192.01% to Rs 27.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.26% to Rs 570.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 385.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales570.99385.13 48 OPM %10.177.82 -PBDT58.9532.63 81 PBT41.1914.31 188 NP27.779.51 192

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU