Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 154.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.42% to Rs 207.83 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 154.95% to Rs 13.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.42% to Rs 207.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.207.83121.9513.5213.0626.3714.7718.487.9913.925.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)