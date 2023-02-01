Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 154.95% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 154.95% to Rs 13.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.42% to Rs 207.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales207.83121.95 70 OPM %13.5213.06 -PBDT26.3714.77 79 PBT18.487.99 131 NP13.925.46 155

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 14:35 IST

