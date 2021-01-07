Jubilant Foodworks Ltd in demand

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is quoting at Rs 2838, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.46% in last one year as compared to a 18.2% jump in NIFTY and a 14.21% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2838, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 14213.95. The Sensex is at 48362.73, up 0.39%. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd has gained around 10.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34327.35, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2844.65, up 1.61% on the day. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is up 64.46% in last one year as compared to a 18.2% jump in NIFTY and a 14.21% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 256.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)