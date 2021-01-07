Federal Bank Ltd spurts 2.75%, gains for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 74.7, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.09% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% gain in NIFTY and a 2.49% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31797.9, up 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 265.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 334.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

