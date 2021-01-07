Tata Motors Ltd extends winning spree

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 197.95, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.44% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.25% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 197.95, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 14215.3. The Sensex is at 48359.31, up 0.38%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 8.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9379.55, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 340.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 564.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 200.1, up 2.14% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 8.44% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.25% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

