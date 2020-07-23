United Credit standalone net profit declines 81.58% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of United Credit declined 81.58% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.94% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.770.74 4 2.892.63 10 OPM %46.75-314.86 -39.45-63.12 - PBDT0.382.91 -87 1.213.63 -67 PBT0.372.90 -87 1.183.59 -67 NP0.281.52 -82 0.902.09 -57
