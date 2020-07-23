United Credit standalone net profit declines 81.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of United Credit declined 81.58% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.94% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.770.742.892.6346.75-314.8639.45-63.120.382.911.213.630.372.901.183.590.281.520.902.09

