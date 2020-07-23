Tube Investments of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 58.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.44% to Rs 361.48 croreNet loss of Tube Investments of India reported to Rs 58.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 88.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.44% to Rs 361.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1182.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales361.481182.90 -69 OPM %-8.4012.28 -PBDT-30.49145.56 PL PBT-69.15107.30 PL NP-58.9588.45 PL
