Tube Investments of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 58.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.44% to Rs 361.48 crore

Net loss of Tube Investments of India reported to Rs 58.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 88.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.44% to Rs 361.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1182.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales361.481182.90 -69 OPM %-8.4012.28 -PBDT-30.49145.56 PL PBT-69.15107.30 PL NP-58.9588.45 PL

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 14:28 IST

