Jupiter Infomedia reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Jupiter Infomedia reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.50% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.150.16 -6 0.290.40 -28 OPM %33.3350.00 --37.937.50 - PBDT0.110.09 22 0.020.07 -71 PBT0.050.02 150 -0.21-0.20 -5 NP0.18-0.46 LP -0.14-0.15 7
