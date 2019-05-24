Just Dial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Heritage Foods Ltd, GRUH Finance Ltd, Jet Airways (India) Ltd and Linde India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2019.
Just Dial Ltd tumbled 8.28% to Rs 685 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.
Heritage Foods Ltd lost 4.79% to Rs 460.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2624 shares in the past one month.
GRUH Finance Ltd crashed 4.51% to Rs 313. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 178.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50472 shares in the past one month.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd dropped 4.24% to Rs 149. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Linde India Ltd pared 3.56% to Rs 542.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6704 shares in the past one month.
