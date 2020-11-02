Pitti Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Salona Cotspin Ltd, Archidply Industries Ltd, Deep Energy Resources Ltd and Morarjee Textiles Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 November 2020.

Pitti Engineering Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 39.9 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 65.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 321 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Industries Ltd surged 13.23% to Rs 26.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8310 shares in the past one month.

Deep Energy Resources Ltd gained 10.64% to Rs 69.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2492 shares in the past one month.

Morarjee Textiles Ltd added 9.96% to Rs 10.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2448 shares in the past one month.

