Just Dial adds over 24% in three days

Just Dial jumped 8.65% to Rs 696.20, extending gains for third day in a row.

The stock has added 24.4% in three sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 559.65 on 22 October 2020.

Just Dial's board will consider Q2 September 2020 results on Friday, 30 October 2020.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 45.4% to Rs 83.32 crore on a 32.4% drop in net sales to Rs 162.43 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text.

