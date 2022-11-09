Shradha Industries standalone net profit declines 96.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Shradha Industries declined 96.88% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.070.01-114.29-600.000.180.800.180.800.020.64

