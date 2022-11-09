JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

VST Industries Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 92 cr
Business Standard

Shradha Industries standalone net profit declines 96.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Shradha Industries declined 96.88% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.01 600 OPM %-114.29-600.00 -PBDT0.180.80 -78 PBT0.180.80 -78 NP0.020.64 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU