Shradha Industries standalone net profit declines 96.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Shradha Industries declined 96.88% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.01 600 OPM %-114.29-600.00 -PBDT0.180.80 -78 PBT0.180.80 -78 NP0.020.64 -97
