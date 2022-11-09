Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 38.29% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 219.09 croreNet profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 38.29% to Rs 28.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 219.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 220.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales219.09220.50 -1 OPM %19.7131.03 -PBDT45.5168.88 -34 PBT38.0561.59 -38 NP28.0845.50 -38
