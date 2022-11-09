JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

VST Industries Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 92 cr
Business Standard

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 38.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 219.09 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 38.29% to Rs 28.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 219.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 220.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales219.09220.50 -1 OPM %19.7131.03 -PBDT45.5168.88 -34 PBT38.0561.59 -38 NP28.0845.50 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU