Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 38.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 219.09 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 38.29% to Rs 28.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 219.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 220.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.219.09220.5019.7131.0345.5168.8838.0561.5928.0845.50

