Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 107.14% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 88.05% to Rs 17.62 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 107.14% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 88.05% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales17.629.37 88 OPM %2.672.13 -PBDT0.450.22 105 PBT0.390.20 95 NP0.290.14 107
