Andhra Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 24.16% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 170.59 croreNet profit of Andhra Petrochemicals declined 24.16% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 170.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 146.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales170.59146.77 16 OPM %15.4319.82 -PBDT25.3426.61 -5 PBT22.7224.34 -7 NP14.5319.16 -24
