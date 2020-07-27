Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 19.72 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 56.52% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 268.18% to Rs 8.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 73.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19.7216.82 17 73.5468.69 7 OPM %7.156.96 -14.064.16 - PBDT2.331.51 54 11.623.32 250 PBT2.131.39 53 11.143.07 263 NP1.440.92 57 8.102.20 268
