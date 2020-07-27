Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 19.72 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 56.52% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 268.18% to Rs 8.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 73.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

19.7216.8273.5468.697.156.9614.064.162.331.5111.623.322.131.3911.143.071.440.928.102.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)