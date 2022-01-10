Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 391.21 points or 1.53% at 25966.27 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 3.46%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.45%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.99%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.74%),Bosch Ltd (up 1.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.46%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.45%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.41%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.97%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.95%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (down 0.63%), turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 352.22 or 0.59% at 60096.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.05 points or 0.59% at 17917.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 268.15 points or 0.89% at 30300.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.48 points or 0.62% at 9016.02.

On BSE,2443 shares were trading in green, 730 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

