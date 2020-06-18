K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.26% to Rs 351.69 crore

Net profit of K C P declined 16.47% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.26% to Rs 351.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 410.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.01% to Rs 27.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 1423.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1661.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

