K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.26% to Rs 351.69 crore

Net profit of K C P declined 16.47% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.26% to Rs 351.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 410.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.01% to Rs 27.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 1423.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1661.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales351.69410.19 -14 1423.591661.30 -14 OPM %19.8016.13 -13.8013.86 - PBDT56.9360.17 -5 141.19199.18 -29 PBT33.0644.58 -26 45.10123.57 -64 NP23.4928.12 -16 27.1382.23 -67

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 17:10 IST

