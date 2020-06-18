Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 36.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.20% to Rs 1862.86 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 36.83% to Rs 61.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 1862.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1986.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.76% to Rs 109.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 493.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.16% to Rs 7797.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8490.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

