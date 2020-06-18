Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 36.83% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.20% to Rs 1862.86 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 36.83% to Rs 61.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 1862.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1986.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 77.76% to Rs 109.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 493.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.16% to Rs 7797.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8490.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1862.861986.08 -6 7797.988490.67 -8 OPM %7.838.12 -4.078.82 - PBDT131.44165.53 -21 311.87795.20 -61 PBT87.88132.22 -34 140.92668.95 -79 NP61.8597.91 -37 109.65493.13 -78
