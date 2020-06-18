JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 44.89% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 47.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.68% to Rs 1845.78 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 47.28% to Rs 52.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.68% to Rs 1845.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2138.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.01% to Rs 98.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 493.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.12% to Rs 7620.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8574.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1845.782138.42 -14 7620.828574.54 -11 OPM %7.007.65 -3.978.72 - PBDT121.34165.10 -27 297.19791.02 -62 PBT77.97132.02 -41 126.98665.42 -81 NP52.5999.76 -47 98.70493.69 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU