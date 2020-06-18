Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 47.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.68% to Rs 1845.78 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 47.28% to Rs 52.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.68% to Rs 1845.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2138.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.01% to Rs 98.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 493.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.12% to Rs 7620.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8574.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1845.782138.427620.828574.547.007.653.978.72121.34165.10297.19791.0277.97132.02126.98665.4252.5999.7698.70493.69

