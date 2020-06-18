IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.68% to Rs 1584.45 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers declined 25.81% to Rs 154.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 208.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.68% to Rs 1584.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1948.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.19% to Rs 720.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 849.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 6852.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6707.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1584.451948.306852.226707.0240.3339.0143.1343.79279.02496.921586.162012.84173.66361.201117.841473.32154.32208.02720.86849.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)