IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.68% to Rs 1584.45 croreNet profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers declined 25.81% to Rs 154.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 208.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.68% to Rs 1584.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1948.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.19% to Rs 720.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 849.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 6852.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6707.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1584.451948.30 -19 6852.226707.02 2 OPM %40.3339.01 -43.1343.79 - PBDT279.02496.92 -44 1586.162012.84 -21 PBT173.66361.20 -52 1117.841473.32 -24 NP154.32208.02 -26 720.86849.97 -15
