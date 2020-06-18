JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 254.80 crore

Net profit of K C P declined 94.29% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 254.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 306.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 39.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.81% to Rs 937.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1141.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales254.80306.59 -17 937.971141.17 -18 OPM %11.5913.05 -8.0610.36 - PBDT17.2035.52 -52 51.73106.73 -52 PBT-0.6520.68 PL -19.6854.80 PL NP0.6811.90 -94 -6.7739.51 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 17:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU