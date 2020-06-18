K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 254.80 croreNet profit of K C P declined 94.29% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 254.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 306.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 39.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.81% to Rs 937.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1141.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales254.80306.59 -17 937.971141.17 -18 OPM %11.5913.05 -8.0610.36 - PBDT17.2035.52 -52 51.73106.73 -52 PBT-0.6520.68 PL -19.6854.80 PL NP0.6811.90 -94 -6.7739.51 PL
