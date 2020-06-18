Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.83% to Rs 37.26 croreNet loss of Sanginita Chemicals reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.83% to Rs 37.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.47% to Rs 3.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.82% to Rs 159.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales37.2642.26 -12 159.78187.59 -15 OPM %1.266.70 -5.214.88 - PBDT-0.312.12 PL 5.266.11 -14 PBT-0.541.94 PL 4.515.46 -17 NP-0.271.40 PL 3.373.94 -14
