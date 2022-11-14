JUST IN
Nagpur Power & Industries standalone net profit rises 30.43% in the September 2022 quarter
K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.98 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.70% to Rs 132.91 crore

Net loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.70% to Rs 132.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 157.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales132.91157.67 -16 OPM %0.376.39 -PBDT-3.525.51 PL PBT-7.260.93 PL NP-4.980.67 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:15 IST

