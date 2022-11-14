K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.98 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.70% to Rs 132.91 crore

Net loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.70% to Rs 132.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 157.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.132.91157.670.376.39-3.525.51-7.260.93-4.980.67

