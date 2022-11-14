JUST IN
Prabhat Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Prabhat Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.240.09 167 OPM %8.3311.11 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:15 IST

