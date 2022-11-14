Prime Focus standalone net profit declines 80.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 46.61% to Rs 16.21 croreNet profit of Prime Focus declined 80.43% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.61% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.2130.36 -47 OPM %33.7465.12 -PBDT9.8423.23 -58 PBT1.447.47 -81 NP1.447.36 -80
