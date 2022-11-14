Prime Focus standalone net profit declines 80.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.61% to Rs 16.21 crore

Net profit of Prime Focus declined 80.43% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.61% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.2130.3633.7465.129.8423.231.447.471.447.36

