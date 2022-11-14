Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 76.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 7.28 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 76.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.2810.345.4916.630.401.720.391.710.301.25

