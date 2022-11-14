Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 76.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 7.28 croreNet profit of Smart Finsec declined 76.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.2810.34 -30 OPM %5.4916.63 -PBDT0.401.72 -77 PBT0.391.71 -77 NP0.301.25 -76
