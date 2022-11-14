JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nagpur Power & Industries standalone net profit rises 30.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 76.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 7.28 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 76.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.2810.34 -30 OPM %5.4916.63 -PBDT0.401.72 -77 PBT0.391.71 -77 NP0.301.25 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU