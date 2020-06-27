K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 5.85% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 85.28% in the March 2020 quarter
Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the December 2019 quarter
K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter
Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3081.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 845.32 croreNet profit of K P R Mill declined 5.85% to Rs 80.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 845.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 913.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.49% to Rs 376.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 334.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 3205.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3264.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales845.32913.84 -7 3205.763264.22 -2 OPM %16.2617.55 -19.4018.74 - PBDT133.96153.39 -13 608.76599.71 2 PBT97.35121.03 -20 471.67468.58 1 NP80.9185.94 -6 376.68334.87 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU