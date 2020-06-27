K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 5.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 845.32 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill declined 5.85% to Rs 80.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 845.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 913.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.49% to Rs 376.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 334.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 3205.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3264.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

