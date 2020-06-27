K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 5.85% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 845.32 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill declined 5.85% to Rs 80.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 845.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 913.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.49% to Rs 376.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 334.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 3205.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3264.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales845.32913.84 -7 3205.763264.22 -2 OPM %16.2617.55 -19.4018.74 - PBDT133.96153.39 -13 608.76599.71 2 PBT97.35121.03 -20 471.67468.58 1 NP80.9185.94 -6 376.68334.87 12

